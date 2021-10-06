Helen Blair

Helen (her birth name was Ellen) was born in London, England, to father, James Patrick and mother, Honorah (Sullivan) Beardwell. She grew up in London and attended Catholic schools there, leaving to enlist in the English Army during WWII as a member of the clerical staff. She met her future husband, U.S. Army Sgt. Jack Duncan, while they were both stationed in Scotland. They married June 16, 1945. Eight months later, she followed him to the U.S. on board the Queen Mary with wounded servicemen and other war brides (many with children). The brides were transported by rail from New York to their various destinations across the country to be reunited with their husbands. Helen arrived by rail in Los Angeles two weeks later. They had two children together. Jack died in 1968 and she remarried Charles Blair in 1975 and gained a stepdaughter. He passed away in 1977.