Helen (Alley) Bellinger

March 16, 1931 – August 26, 2022

Helen (Alley) Bellinger, 91, a resident of Lebanon Oregon, passed away on Friday, August 26 2022, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany Oregon, due to injuries sustained from a fall.

She was born March 16 1931 in Vista California to Robert and Helen (Boyer) Alley and moved to Lebanon when she was 9. She attended Lebanon Schools with the exception of 2 years at Mount Angel Academy.

She is survived by eight children: Chris, Jim, Mary, Linda, Pat, David, Molly, Amy; 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert ("Bob"); her son, Mike; and six siblings: "Bobby", "Jack", Patty, Paul, Tom, Lee.

Helen was a lifelong servant to those in need; culminating in the Lebanon Woman-of-the-Year honor. Her involvement over the years included PEO, FISH, Northwest Medical Teams, Meals-on-Wheels, Catholic Daughters, St Edward's church bazaar, Habitat for Humanity, St Vincent de Paul, and countless other organizations and activities. She turned everything she touched into fun with her great sense of humor, her zest for life, and the contagious twinkle in her eyes.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday August 30 from 4:00-6:30p.m. at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30a.m., Wednesday, August 31 at St. Edward Catholic Church. It will be followed by a funeral mass at 11:00a.m., with a reception following in the Church Hall. Private burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions to Lebanon Meals-on-Wheels, Samaritan

Evergreen Hospice of Albany Oregon, and St Edward's St Vincent dePaul.