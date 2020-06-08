Heidi Turcotte

September 21, 1956 — May 16, 2020
Heidi’s caring and nurturing personality, selflessness and positive outlook are what people remember the most about her. Her smile and truly genuine love for all people, defined her. She was an intensely devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.
She was guided by the teachings of the Baha’i Faith, which encompasses the unity of humanity and world peace.
She is survived by her children Ken, Greg, Marie and Michelle. She will be greatly missed.
