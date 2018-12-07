April 11, 1977 — November 25, 2018
Heather Diane Wright was born to Richard Wright and Anita Sandoval on April 11, 1977, the eldest of three. Through her parents’ divorce and remarriages, she became the eldest of seven. This experience gave her a great capacity to love, and that love was most pronounced when caring for children.
After graduating from Santiam Christian in 1996, she moved to the Washington, DC area and worked as a nanny. Upon returning to Oregon she worked for another family caring for twin boys.
Heather married Mark Edington on July 14, 2007 and became a stepmother to his daughter, Katherine.
Heather passed away on November 25, 2018, after complications from diabetes.
She is survived by Mark Edington and Katherine; grandparents, Melba Wright, Gene and Judy Shrout; parents, Richard Wright, Patrice Page, and Anita Sandoval; siblings, Bethany Wright, Summer Wright, Matthew Bledsoe, Drew Bledsoe, Taylor Wright, and Chase Gourley, their spouses, and eight nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ira Wright, Ginny Wright, and Margaret Sandoval; aunt, Margaret McGarry; and niece, Jordan Beckner.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on December 15, 2018 at The Shift located at 35355 Eicher Road.