November 16, 1982 — March 26, 2019
Heather Roxane Jones, 36, of Albany, passed away on March 26, 2019. Heather lost her battle with a very aggressive cancer.
Heather was born November 16, 1982 in Albany, the second child of Brian and Roxane Jones (Randklev).
Heather was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Pauline Jones; grandparents, Marge and Wally Randklev; and sister, Natalie Rose Jones.
Heather is survived by her paternal grandfather, Perry Jones; father and step-mother, Brian and Janelle Jones; her mother, Roxane Randklev and partner, Don Goar; her three brothers, Jeremy Burr, Dustin Jones and Loren Burr; her sister, Danica Vincent; and numerous loving nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
