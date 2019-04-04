{{featured_button_text}}

November 16, 1982 — March 26, 2019

Heather Roxane Jones, 36, of Albany, passed away on March 26, 2019. Heather lost her battle with a very aggressive cancer.

Heather was born November 16, 1982 in Albany, the second child of Brian and Roxane Jones (Randklev).

Heather was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Pauline Jones; grandparents, Marge and Wally Randklev; and sister, Natalie Rose Jones.

Heather is survived by her paternal grandfather, Perry Jones; father and step-mother, Brian and Janelle Jones; her mother, Roxane Randklev and partner, Don Goar; her three brothers, Jeremy Burr, Dustin Jones and Loren Burr; her sister, Danica Vincent; and numerous loving nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

