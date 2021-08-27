Heather Renate Theodoriches

Heather loved a good strong coffee, a thick conspiracy book, or an old time English comedy/murder mystery show. She loved her kids and grandkids, trying to find a good deal and saving as much money as she could — if it was free or next to free It was a GREAT DEAL! I remember Heather reading Harry Potter books to the kids — she was GREAT, and tried making all the different sounds and such and the kids sat so quiet waiting to find out what would happen next, and they could not wait to start the next book and then the next. Dre will always remember watching OPB's Rick Steves' Europe. Heather really loved music and she was great at knowing who was singing or the name of the song on the radio. Her favorites were Dr. Dre and Garth Brooks, and so many more but one of the things she loved the most was her WARM, FUZZY, COMFY — Sox. Heather, the boys say "Go Ducks!"