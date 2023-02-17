March 13, 1965 – February 12, 2023

Heather Nichols Grimm went to be with our Lord on February 12, 2023. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, gifted artist. Heather was born in Corvallis, OR on March 13, 1965 to Richard and Valerie Nichols (Deceased). She is survived by her husband of 34 years John Grimm, her children Sophia, Sam and Seth, Granddaughter Lucy, and her two brothers Kevin and Lanson Nichols.

Heather graduated from Corvallis High School in 1983 and embraced her love of dancing on the Sparta Pacer Dance Team. She graduated from Oregon State University (OSU) in 1988. During her time at OSU, she served as Alpha Delta PI President and Sorority Panhellenic President. She was a graphic designer and business owner, coordinated Northwest Hills Community Church's food pantry for several years, and home schooled her three kids.

Heather's celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2023, 6 pm at Northwest Hills Community Church (3300 NW Walnut Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330).The family is asking that donations be made to Love Inc. of Benton County in lieu of flowers.

