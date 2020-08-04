Hayden Tobey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1931 – June 1, 2020

Hayden A. Tobey was born in his home on Thornton Lake Dr. in Albany. He Married June E. Russell at the North Albany Church March 6, 1964. They bought their home in North Albany and his favorite comment was "I didn't go far.”

Survived by his bride of 56 years, June. They had three boys and one daughter. Timothy (Kimberly), Jason (Maureen), Jim, Sara (Kenneth). Several grandchildren and one great grandson.

Hayden retired after many years with the Burlington Northern Railroad. He loved yardwork and traveling with his family.

There will be a memorial service at North Community Church Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3p.m. Masks are required.

