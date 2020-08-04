Harvey Moore

Harvey was a beautician for over 25 years. He retired in 1998 as the head custodian at Queen Anne Park School in Lebanon, Oregon, where he was respectfully known as “Grandpa Harvey” by some of the students and staff.

He was a kind and loving father who always had a good joke or witty story to tell. He loved to fish, collect rocks, listen to music, as well as loved to sing and whistle. He mostly loved to sing about Jesus and sang his praises everywhere he went. He loved the beauty of nature all around him and considered the place at Lacomb to be his own slice of heaven that he loved to share with others. Dad longed to be with mom in Heaven and spoke of her often since her death in 2016. We will all miss him very much.