Harvey Moore

June 9, 1936 – July 29, 2020
Harvey L. Moore, 84, of Lacomb, Oregon, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning under the care of his daughter, Carey Bentson, in their home in Elma, Washington. He died of natural causes.
Harvey was a beautician for over 25 years. He retired in 1998 as the head custodian at Queen Anne Park School in Lebanon, Oregon, where he was respectfully known as “Grandpa Harvey” by some of the students and staff.
He was a kind and loving father who always had a good joke or witty story to tell. He loved to fish, collect rocks, listen to music, as well as loved to sing and whistle. He mostly loved to sing about Jesus and sang his praises everywhere he went. He loved the beauty of nature all around him and considered the place at Lacomb to be his own slice of heaven that he loved to share with others. Dad longed to be with mom in Heaven and spoke of her often since her death in 2016. We will all miss him very much.
Harvey is survived by his three daughters: Tosha Flint of Federal Way, Washington, Carey Bentson of Elma, Washington and Allison Newton of Silverton, Oregon; his grandchildren, Caleb Moore of Moore, Oklahoma, Roderick Bentson of Kent, Washington, Raymond Bentson of Elma, Washington, Elizabeth Bentson of Elma, Washington, Rachel Newton of Silverton, Oregon and Matthew Newton of, Norfolk, Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Moore of Moore, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his brother, Monty Moore of Lacey, Washington.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Geneva M. Moore; his parents Claude R. Moore and Mary E. Moore.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Providence Cemetery, Scio, Oregon. State social distancing guidelines will be followed. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.