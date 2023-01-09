Harve Anthony "Tony" Ashby

November 3, 1938 - December 25, 2022

Harve Anthony "Tony" Ashby entered the world on November 3, 1938 in Paracale, Philippines. He died in Corvallis, Oregon on December 25, 2022. His father, Harve Ashby, was a mining supervisor and his mother, Marian Hoffman Ashby, was a housewife. In the spring of 1941, sensing that war was imminent, his parents moved to Colorado with Tony and his two sisters, Kathy and Marilyn. During Tony's childhood, the family lived in small towns in towns in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, were his father worked for various mining companies.

Tony attended the University of New Mexico, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering in 1961, then took a job in the aerospace industry in California. In 1965 he married Doris Disch; they divorced some years later. In 1968, Tony joined the federal government's motor vehicle exhaust emission control program in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He moved to Portland, Oregon in 1977 to coordinate the EPA's Spring Project, the EPA's partnership in the Oregon automobile emission control program. While in Portland, Tony discovered mountain climbing, joined the Mazamas, climbed Mount Hood twelve times, and eventually made it to the top of all but one of the other Cascade peaks.

In 1985 Tony moved to Sacramento to begin his career with Sierra Research, an environmental consulting firm. His area of expertise was automobile emissions pollution. He retired from Sierra Research in 2004. Throughout his professional career, Tony made many lifelong friendships that continued into his retirement years.

Tony met Linda Jewett in 1990, at the Corvallis wedding of mutual friends. A year later, Tony and Linda were married and began their life together in Sacramento. They enjoyed 31 wonderful years of marriage and adventures, including back-packing, hiking and biking, attending jazz and classical music concerts, and traveling throughout the world.

In 2008, after they both retired, Tony and Linda moved to Corvallis, where Linda had lived prior to their marriage. Tony enjoyed many seasons as a board member of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society. His years of piano lessons brought him great joy, as did his participation in two book groups.

Tony was a generous man, a gentle curmudgeon with a heart of gold, a man of wonderful wit and intelligence, an avid reader, and a marvelous storyteller. He is survived by his wife, Linda, stepsons Mark Daterman (Naomi), Todd Daterman (Cindy), Dave Daterman (Michele), nieces Leslie Tenoria and Adrienne Sayegh and their children, and cousins, Emma Lou Cate (Henry), Joh Hoffman (Joy), Dave Tiffany (Dona), Bill Fletcher (Bea), Patricia Miller, Randall Ashby (Lisa), Judy Armstrong(Jack), and many Schenker nephews and nieces.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held during the summer. Contributions in honor of Tony can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society. The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Jeff Sharman and the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute for Tony's care for the past twelve years.