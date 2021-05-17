Harry E. McDonald

September 3, 1938 - May 13, 2021

Harry, 82, died Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born Harry Edward McDonald on September 3, 1938 in Munson Pennsylvania to Lionel and Elizabeth McDonald. Harry, along with his brother, Sanford McDonald and sisters, LaWanna Tasker, Nancy Wood and Betty Visher moved to New Jersey where they grew up.

Harry was preceded in death by his daughter: Lynnora Welch and his son Michael McDonald. He is survived by his children Christopher McDonald of Spokane Washington, Sherry (Howard) McDonald of Salem, Oregon, Tinker (Christianson) McDonald of Philomath, Oregon, LuAnn (Kessi) McDonald of Harlan, Oregon, Claudette (Cessnun) McDonald of Blodgett, Oregon, Carrie McDonald of Deale Maryland, stepdaughter Lita Chambers of White Swan, Washington; companion Donella Olheiser of Philomath, Oregon and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

