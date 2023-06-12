July 28, 1948 - June 4, 2023

Harry Peter "Butch" Helland, age 74, of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Butch was born July 28, 1948, in Brookings, South Dakota to Edwin and Grace Helland. He graduated from Bozeman High School in 1966, studied at Montana State University and was honorably discharged in 1970 from the US Army after a tour of duty in Europe.

Resuming his studies at Portland State University, Butch also began a decade-long rising career at Montgomery Ward in Portland, Oregon. This is where he met Sharon Helland, his wife of 51 years, and they were married on April 12, 1972. Butch retired from AM Equipment after a lifetime of successful and fulfilling roles in retail management, sales, and customer service.

Throughout his life, Butch was an avid gardener and aquarist. He also enjoyed hunting, home improvement, furniture-making and cycling at various stages of his life. He was active and project-oriented until a series of stroke events beginning in mid-April.

Butch was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sharon; sons Harry (Tim) and Daniel; daughter Taralah; brother Charles; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis.

A service will be held at Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home on June 17, 2023 at 1 PM and he will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery on June 20.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Antique Powerland Heritage Museum in care of the funeral home.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).