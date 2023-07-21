Harry Bert Lagerstedt, 97, formerly of Corvallis and Albany, Oregon, passed away on July 15, 2023, after a very short illness.Harry was born on August 2, 1925 to Swedish immigrant parents, Bertil and Ebba Lagerstedt, in Montclair, NJ.Harry served in the US Navy for three years during WWII, as a pharmacist’s mate aboard the USS General A.E. Anderson.Harry started college at Utah State, where he met his beloved wife Carol Bellon, He transferred to Oregon State College and graduated with both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in horticulture, and later earned a PhD in plant physiology from Texas A&M. Harry was a professor of horticulture at OSU for eight years, then a research horticulturist with the USDA for many years. He ended his career as Research Leader of the National Clonal Germplasm Repository. Harry loved out-of-doors adventures and enjoyed scuba diving, deer and elk hunting, fishing, crabbing, camping, campfire cooking, white water river rafting, mountain climbing, biking and marathon running. He also loved farming and ran a Christmas tree farm, and later a U-pick peach orchard. Harry loved friends and family, and was a wonderful role model to his extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and oldest daughter Karin Cochran. He is survived by four children, Lori Lagerstedt of Vancouver, WA; Lisa Cook of Trinity, TX; Ann Sorensen of Gunnison, UT; Bert Lagerstedt of Pleasant Grove, UT; and by 16 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis, on Saturday, July 29, at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.