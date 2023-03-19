November 27, 1920—February 1, 2023

GRESHAM—Harriet Lucy Nordyke, 102 years old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Gresham, OR.

Born November 27, 1920 at her maternal grandparents’ home in Gervais, OR, Harriet was the middle child and only daughter of her parents, Charles W. and Mary Alice (Sawyer) Eagleson. The close, hard-working farming family lived near Eddyville, OR where all five children attended Eddyville schools. Their beloved father died from pneumonia when Harriet was 5 years old, leaving their dear mother alone to raise the children. While Alice and her two older sons were needed outside to take care of the livestock and other chores, Harriet took care of her two younger brothers inside the home; one was a baby of six months. Very early, she learned to cook, clean house and babysit. Robert, six years older than Harriet, drowned when he was 18.

Upon graduation from high school, Harriet was granted a full 2-year scholarship to Pacific University in Forest Grove. While there, she majored in Physical Education and was a member of Theta Nu Alpha honor sorority. Afterward, she continued her education at Oregon State College and then proceeded to teach for a short time. In 1945 Harriet married Frank Allen Nordyke in Bremerton, WA. They had been high school classmates and had kept up a correspondence during her college and his military years. After Frank’s Navy discharge, they moved back to the Corvallis area where they lived the rest of their 63 years together. They were very involved in their three children’s active lives and spent many memorable vacations in Arizona, Disneyland and around Oregon.

She and Frank were avid Beaver fans of basketball and baseball. They also became involved in Corvallis American Legion Baseball in 1966 when son, Mike, played. They continued to attend and enjoy those games for many years too. Together they joined a trail riding club and spent many summers riding their quarter horses on trial rides over the back country of Oregon.

Harriet worked on the OSC (later, OSU) campus for 37 years; first, at the main Bookstore, then, managing The Campus Store on Monroe St. and finally, at Printing and Mailing Services. Music was her passion and her therapy. In high school, Harriet sang alto in a girls’ quartet, played guitar and piano and knew how to yodel. She continued to sing during her college years and later in church choirs. For 25 years, she sang barbershop in a Sweet Adelines chorus. Harriet was a life member of Soroptimist International, a 34-year member of the American Business Women Association and the OSU Folk Club. She loved to read and was a member of the 20th Century Book Club of Albany.

She had a great interest in antiques and filled her home with them. She enjoyed cooking and good food, a good cup of coffee, hiking, crossword puzzles, traveling and volunteering. For many years, she volunteered with the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, as an Elementary School aide and at the OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop.

Harriet was preceded in death by: her husband, Frank; her son, Mike; her daughter, Karen Warren; her parents and her brothers, Robert, John, Boyd and Ralph Eagleson.

She demonstrated often her great love for her family, past and present. She thoroughly enjoyed and delighted spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of their accomplishments. They all loved her right back and miss her so much now.

Harriet is survived by: her oldest daughter, Denise (Dave) Munson, Portland; her daughter-in-law, Patty Nordyke, Albany; and her son-in-law, Jon Warren, Houston, TX; her grandchildren, Derek Munson, Ryan (Jen) Munson, Todd Nordyke, Erica (John) Donham, Heather Munson, Alison Nordyke and Kevin (Brittany) Warren; great-grandchildren, Tianna, Logan, Italy, James, Easton, Aaron, Aubrey and Gavin; 2 brothers-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was very fond of and grateful for her many friends and kept in close contact with them. They brought so much joy to her life.

After careful consideration, her family has decided to honor Harriet’s request that there be no public service. A private family interment at Eddyville Cemetery will take place later.

Memorial donations may be made to Oregon Talking Books and Braille Library, OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Family condolences can be sent to dmmunson23@gmail.com.

She was my mother for 75 years and she was always my standard for compassion, love, strength and courage in life. Whether they’re Emerson’s or Stanley’s words:

To laugh often and much;

To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children;

To find the best in others...