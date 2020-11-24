On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Harriet Cavalli, cherished mother to Celia and Beth Cavalli, dear grandmother to Nina Cavalli, passed away peacefully at the age of 82. In addition to her two daughters and granddaughter, Harriet is survived by her brothers Clark Weymouth Jr. and Theodore Weymouth, and nieces and nephews.

Harriet Cavalli was an internationally renowned pianist, trailblazing the art of dance accompaniment. She had major impact on the way accompanists can contribute to dance, inspiring teachers and dancers to new levels of artistic knowledge and expression. She wrote the book, "Dance and Music (A Guide to Dance Accompaniment for Musicians and Dance Teachers)," first published in Europe, and published in the US by University Press of Florida in 2001. Her 40-year career spanned North America and Europe, and any dancer who had the good fortune to dance to her playing will never forget her. The dance world is a better place for Harriet's having been there.