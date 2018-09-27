September 4, 1954 — September 3, 2018
Harold was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Harvey R. Miller (Chub) and Lois E. Miller on September 4, 1954.
He died on September 3, 2018 in the Albany Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House at the age of 63.
He grew up in Philomath and graduated from Philomath High School in 1972.
After high school, he worked as a photographer for Ball Studios for many years before becoming a sporting goods manager for Anderson’s Sporting Goods. It was there he made a decision to become a scuba diving instructor.
Harold went to San Diego, California and attended a PADI Scuba Diving Course and was certified as a divemaster. Harold then taught scuba classes in Linn, Benton and Polk Counties. Later, he opened his own sporting goods store in Newport, Oregon.
Harold enjoyed BBQs and dinners with his family, eating out with his friends and reading to his grandchildren. He was an avid reader and an avid bowler.
Harold is survived by his son, Benjamin Robert Miller; daughter, Bethany and her husband Jesus Mejia and their children, Caroline, Anna, and Natalia; siblings, twin brother, Harvey J. Miller and wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Linda J. Pfeifer and Bunny L. Webb; nieces and nephews; and his mother, Lois E. Miller.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey R. Miller.
A celebration of life will be held at his brother’s house, with a casual open house running from 1 to 5 p.m. on September 30, 2018. Harvey’s address is 5787 Jon St. SW, Albany.