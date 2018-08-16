June 14, 1929 — August 14, 2018
Harold M. Bond, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at his home.
Harold was born June 14, 1929 in Hubbard, Oregon, the son of James W. and Mary (Gingrich) Bond. Harold was raised in the Crabtree area and married Marolyn L. Haskin on October 26, 1952 in Lebanon. The couple had resided in the Lebanon area the majority of their life.
Harold had worked as an equipment operator in the logging industry until his retirement.
Harold enjoyed camping, hunting and traveling in his retirement.
Harold is survived by his wife, Marolyn Bond of Lebanon; children, John Bond of Pooler, Georgia, Tanya Bond of Sweet Home, Jeff Bond and Lori Halsey both of Lebanon; sister, Elsie (Bond) Jones of Albany; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James and Kenneth Bond; and his brother-in-law, Alvin Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Powell Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.