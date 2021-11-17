January 5, 1931 – November 15, 2021

Harold Lee Ruthruff was born on January 5, 1931 to Ward Maxwell Ruthruff and Mildred Clara Ruthruff (Rumbaugh) in Albany.

Lee graduated from Albany Union High School in 1949 and married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Janet Bellows, on September 3, 1950. They had three children, Barbara Glaser, Jim Ruthruff (Joan) and Debra Rudzik (Tim). They have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, parents and sister, Janet Dery.

Lee was a farmer his entire life, growing cherries in his earlier years and various grass seed and filberts. In his later years he grew Christmas trees with his son, Jim. When he could get away he enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Alsea River and after retiring, he loved meeting with his farming friends out in the Suver area for coffee.

Lee enjoyed watching others work hard and succeeding in their businesses. He especially enjoyed his chocolate candy and occasional donuts brought to him by family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Palestine Cemetery on Tuesday, November 23, at 2:00 p.m. Contributions can be made to SafeHaven Humane Society or charity of one's choice.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com