January 16, 1928 — September 18, 2018
Harold J. Dukes, 90, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday September 18, 2018 at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
He was born January 16, 1928 in Sheridan, Missouri to Ora Lee and Chloe (Wilson) Dukes. Harold grew up in Sheridan, Missouri where he graduated from high school.
After high school, he joined the Army. He later moved to Lebanon where he lived with his brother, Lowell.
Harold married Gerry Miller on January 28, 1950 in Lebanon. He worked at Champion International until the mill closed and then worked at various jobs until working at R.J. Armstrong’s Landscaping Division before retiring in 1998.
He was a life member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge, serving as an officer, Exalted Ruler, Trustee, and on many other Lodge committees.
Harold bowled in many bowling leagues through the years and enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He was known as the “Neighborhood Gardener.” Harold and Gerry enjoyed playing golf together, salmon fishing, crabbing, and digging razor clams, as well as traveling. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren's sporting events and activities and playing with his great-grandchildren.
Harold is survived by his wife, Gerry Dukes; son, Darryl Dukes and his wife Sherry of Lebanon; daughter, Diane Cox and her husband Robert of Myrtle Creek; brother, Glenn Dukes and wife Donna of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Brian Dukes and his wife Tara of Salem, Brent Dukes and his wife Jennifer of Vancouver, Washington, Amy Sheldon and her husband David of Wilsonville, Sandy Pearce and her husband Jesse of Norfolk, Virginia, Teresa Cox of Winston, and Jered Cox and his wife Rene also of Winston; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Lowell, Wilbur, and Charles Dukes; sister, Helen Guhl; and his parents.
A celebration of Harold’s life will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 28 in the Lebanon Public Library Community Room, Lebanon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.