November 29, 1946---October 6, 2021
Harold Eugene Cox, 74 of Albany, Oregon passed away on October 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Agnes Cox. Harold was born on November 29, 1946 in Corvallis, Oregon.
He was a hard working family man who spent many of his years on the road driving a semi truck. He was a man of many skills and talents. Harold loved doing wood projects and working on old computers. He enjoyed fishing, coffee and doughnuts with friends, and most of all riding his motorcycle. Through his retirement he enjoyed helping his granddaughter Chelsea Holcomb with her many horse events, like building her a complete trail course to use to practice for upcoming competitions. He loved working on cars and learning how to do his own repairs from watching YouTube videos. Harold was an amazing man and always put family first.
He leaves behind his loving wife Vickie Cox; sisters Lorane Hays, Lucille Childers and brother Wayne Cox. Also leaving behind two children James Cox and Shawna Cox; three stepchildren, 17 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made through CashApp at popsandmaw2@gmail.com
A celebration of life will be held on October 16, 2021. Please contact Harold's daughter Melissa Holcomb for celebration details. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.