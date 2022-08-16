Harold Edward Bohn

March 04, 1934 - August 03, 2022

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Harold Edward Bohn, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California at the age of 88.

"Hal" as he was known to those who knew and loved him, is survived by the love of his life, Jill Anita Bohn. Hal and Jill married on December 26, 1981 and were married for 40 years.

Hal was born on March 4, 1934 in Woodstock, Illinois to Ernest A. and Betty G. (Grobe) Bohn. He was a 1952 graduate of Woodstock High School. He attended the Chicago Art Institute from 1953-1954. Hal was a Veteran, serving in the Army as a Private from 1955 to 1957, and then served as a Reservist until he was honorably discharged in 1962. He received his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Otis Art Institute of Los Angeles County in 1962. He was an art professor at Hartnell College and Gavilan College from 1963-1967. He served on many San Juan Bautista boards including the Cultural Resources, San Benito County Art Commission, San Benito Artists and the San Benito County Fair Art Section. He was the first children's swimming instructor on Lopez Island, Washington.

Hal was the caretaker for the San Juan Bautista cemetery district for 20 years, where he tended to gravesites and the grounds with the utmost devotion.

Hal had a passion for painting and creating beautiful living spaces wherever he and Jill resided. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind, gentle and compassionate spirit. Hal's life always included a dachshund by his side. Hal loved swimming in rivers, walks in the woods, puttering in the garden, molding ceramic masterpieces and sharing his art knowledge with others. He was known for his "break" dancing at various weddings and events. He always made his house guests feel welcome by providing cut flowers from the garden, sharing walks and berry picking in parks and neighborhoods, and happily keeping bowls of popcorn refilled.

Hal and Jill became residents of Corvallis, Oregon in 2007. Hal adored Corvallis, and while working in the yard, thoroughly enjoyed greeting neighbors and passersby. He kept his Little Library well stocked, and he took great pride in what it offered to the community.

He is survived by his wife Jill, his three children, Matthew (Beth) Bohn, Rachael (Mark) Yanez and Sibyl (Bryan) Felts; step-children Gary Sullivan and Kelley (Ryan) Jilek; grandchildren, Emily (Joshua) Brady, David (Deborah) Yanez, Finnegan Felts, Keegan Felts, Keith (Morgan) Hapip, Jr., Samuel (Annika) Hapip, Benjamin Hapip and Sophia Jilek; and great-grandchildren Madyson Brady, Lydia Hapip, Greta Hapip and Tabitha Hapip; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hal was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Ernest E. Bohn, Kenneth Bohn and Larry Bohn.

A memorial service and interment will be held at his gravesite on Lopez Island, WA, on October 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. All friends and family are invited to attend.