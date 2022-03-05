July 21, 1930 - February 27, 2022

Harlan Guy Mastenbrook, 91, a life long resident of Lebanon, passed away on February 27, 2022.

He was born on July 21, 1930 in Golden Valley and lived his entire life there. Harlan attend the small country schools in Mt. Hope and Golden Valley. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1948.

For two years he was in the U.S. Army on East Coast Defense during the Korean War. While in the Army he began correspondence with Kathleen Elizabeth Chegwyn from McMinnville. After three dates they decided to get married. Harlan and Kathleen were married on August 14, 1953 in the First Methodist Church on Park and Vine Street in Lebanon.

Harlan had a variety of occupations including farming, feed store owner, custom haying and long-haul truck driving. For many years every fall he would pick walnuts in McMinnville then have them dried. Harlan and Kathleen would spend fall and winter evenings cracking the walnuts to sell at local bazaars.

Over the years Harlan was a member of the Lebanon Odd Fellows, Lebanon Square Circlers and Lebanon Friends of the Library. He liked to travel in Oregon, areas of the United States plus took trips to Australia and England.

He is survived by three children; Peter Mastenbrook and Carol Cromwell of Lebanon, and David Mastenbrook of Corvallis, plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Inez Lantz in Meadville Pennsylvania.

A service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Huston Jost Funeral Home.

Donations in memory may be made to Lebanon Friends of the Library.