July 24, 1936 - May 26, 2023

Harlan "Dean" Packard passed away at his home in Lake Oswego, OR on May 26, 2023. His wife, Mary Ann, daughters Sabrina and Lisa, and son Perry were all at his side as he joined the family and friends that had preceded him in heaven.

In addition to his wife and 3 children and their spouses, Dean is survived by four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren that were his pride and joy and they greatly helped ease his passing during his final days.

Born in Albany, OR on July 24, 1936, Dean was the eldest of four children. He spent his first 17 years living in Albany before joining the Air Force for a career that took him and the family around the world. Dean's service included a 2 month TDY to Thailand followed by a tour at Phan Rang, Vietnam while his family stayed in Albany. Dean retired as a highly decorated Chief Master Sargent (the folks that actually run things) after his 22 years of service. He and Mary Ann made many wonderful friends during their years in the Air Force and they remained in contact with them to this day. The family returned to Albany in 1976 and Dean started a second career at the Albany Bureau of Mines. After his second retirement, Dean and Mary Ann moved to the King City, OR area to be closer to their children and in 2016 moved to Lake Oswego where Dean spent his final 7 years.

Dean loved caring for his homes and also their cabin at Marion Forks where he spent countless hours fishing and telling his (never short) stories with a good drink while fires crackled away. He also enjoyed his many trips salt water fishing in Alaska, Canada and Oregon. When has was not pursuing outdoor activities or traveling, he was tending to his yard or helping others where ever needed.

Dean will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery at a date that is still pending. Rest in peace Dean, you earned it!