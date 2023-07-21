September 28, 1985—April 28, 2023

Hannah Klopping, a dear and vibrant friend to many, was born September 28, 1985 to her loving family—Paul and Caron, and brothers Ryan and Jonathan. Her trusting nature grew from being carried on her brother’s shoulders during the first five years of her life. She spent twenty in Corvallis, and graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 2003.

All lifelong, Hannah ran, swam, hiked, bowled, snow-skied, played softball, and loved her partners, teammates and coaches. She acted, sang, wrote songs and raps, studied piano, played the tuba, performed as a percussionist, and loved her band members and directors. A Graduate of the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences, she staffed concerts in Arizona, worked as an intern at 4th Street Recording Studio in Santa Monica, and loved musicians. At Medford’s Copper Plank, she cooked, cleaned, booked performers, tapped kegs, served, charmed, and loved her customers. She demonstrated, campaigned for equal rights and justice, voted, and loved democracy. She barbered, shaved, cut, colored and styled hair, and loved her client—in her home salon and at Evy’s in Bandon. She blew bubbles, read stories, played hide-and-seek, danced, cavorted, and loved children, especially her niece and nephews.

Hannah infused poetry, music, humor, and kindness into the lives of people who were lucky enough to meet her on a wide and divergent path. She knew her purpose in life—to bring joy, love, and belonging to everyone she met, and she lived that purpose every day. She took burritos to kitchen-less people in the park, and gave community-sheltered people free haircuts to help them return to the job market or school.

Her luck of the draw was genetic biochemical imbalance, medical conditions that were treatable, but complicated and difficult to manage. She embraced the imperfections of her and each of our beautiful lives. Her smile, like sunshine, filled and warmed the space between us. Her Facebook tagline was “Life is short, be happy.”

Hannah loved her partner, Jonathan and his sweet three-year-old daughter. Their plans for a life together ended tragically with Hannah’s death on April 28, 2023, in a single-car accident on HWY 20.

Those wishing to honor Hannah’s life may contribute to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness that educates and supports the 20% of us who, on any day, are struggling with a mental health condition.

In following their daughter’s example that her door was open and welcoming to everyone, Paul and Caron are hosting a celebration of Hannah’s life Sunday, July 16th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at North Bend Lanes and Event Center, 225 Virginia Avenue, in North Bend. Friends and family are invited to dine, play games and music, share stories, and offer prayers of gratitude for her life, and guidance for ours.