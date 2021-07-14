H. Dan Moore, M.D.

1939 - 2021
On the evening of July 9, Dan passed away peacefully in his home with his loving wife of 60 years by his side.
Born in 1939 to Robert H. and Lillian Moore in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Springdale High School in Arkansas where he earned many accolades as an honor student, three-sport letterman and as a duet and soloist singer in The First United Methodist Church.
He attended the University of Arkansas where he was very active in the SAE Fraternal Organization. After 3 years of undergraduate studies in science, he was accepted to The University of Arkansas Med School in Little Rock, Arkansas.
During medical school 1962, he married his best friend, Marsha. They began life's journey for the next 60 years. In 1964 their first stop was Atlanta, Georgia where he interned at Grady Memorial Hospital through Emory University. He then began his military career which took the young couple to San Antonio, Texas, where he entered Flight School for the United States Air Force. In San Antonio, they welcomed their first child, Wendi.
1965 Dan led his family across country to Camp Adair in Corvallis, where he would be the base doctor. It was here that their second child, Dan Jr., was born 1966.
Finding the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest a place to raise his young family, he started a private practice in Albany in 1967 eventually joining the Corvallis Clinic in 1991.
Dan made a positive impact in his community through the following philanthropic organizations; Masons, Shriners, Chamber of Commerce, The Albany Woodpeckers, also being named the Junior First Citizen of Albany, and starting the 2nd Rotary Club in Albany. He continued his service as speaker of the house for The Oregon Medical Association, and was the medical director at the Mennonite Village in Albany.
In his spare time Dan loved to golf, also serving as President of The Springhill Country Club, spending time with his family at their cabin on the Alsea River, crabbing and fishing. A true love of skiing, led him to ski every weekend at Hoodoo Ski Bowl as a volunteer doctor to the ski patrol. It was here that he taught his whole family to ski.
He was an avid fan of sports and enjoyed supporting The Oregon State Beaver basketball, football programs.
His first love was helping people. You might call him, "a small-town doc," caring for those he met and everyone around them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; his son, Dan Moore Jr., and his children, Hunter, River and Ariel. His daughter, Wendi, and her husband, Mike Racine, and their daughter, Madeline, and her husband, Josh Greene. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robert H. Moore Jr.
At a later date, his family will have a small family gathering to celebrate Dan's life.