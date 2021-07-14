H. Dan Moore, M.D.

1939 - 2021

On the evening of July 9, Dan passed away peacefully in his home with his loving wife of 60 years by his side.

Born in 1939 to Robert H. and Lillian Moore in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Springdale High School in Arkansas where he earned many accolades as an honor student, three-sport letterman and as a duet and soloist singer in The First United Methodist Church.

He attended the University of Arkansas where he was very active in the SAE Fraternal Organization. After 3 years of undergraduate studies in science, he was accepted to The University of Arkansas Med School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

During medical school 1962, he married his best friend, Marsha. They began life's journey for the next 60 years. In 1964 their first stop was Atlanta, Georgia where he interned at Grady Memorial Hospital through Emory University. He then began his military career which took the young couple to San Antonio, Texas, where he entered Flight School for the United States Air Force. In San Antonio, they welcomed their first child, Wendi.

1965 Dan led his family across country to Camp Adair in Corvallis, where he would be the base doctor. It was here that their second child, Dan Jr., was born 1966.