Gwenn Frances Marchese

December 16, 1946 - March 3, 2022

Gwenn Frances (Seaver) Marchese, 75, of Albany, Oregon passed away at the Golden Nest Adult Foster Care Home in Salem, Oregon. Gwenn was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Donald Winfield and Helen (Albro) Seaver.

Gwenn graduated from Sutton High School, Sutton, Massachusetts in 1964, where she was art director of the school paper and a member of the band, the drama and science clubs, and the student council. She then attended Kent State University, majoring in art and English, and receiving a Bachelor of Science degree with dual certification in 1968, and where she met her husband, Scott. She subsequently received certificates for Continuing Education in Linguistics for teachers from Cape Cod Community College, Duxbury, Massachusetts in 1969, and Contemporary Languages and Geographic Names from Bridgewater State College, Bridgewater, Massachusetts in 1969 and 1970.

Gwenn began her teaching career at a grade school art program in Warren, Ohio and taught at Plymouth-Carver Regional High School, Plymouth, Massachusetts for five years, 1968-1973. During her summers in Plymouth, she worked at Plymouth Ocean Tours, serving as the manager of the Marine Museum and Art Gallery and as a tour guide.

Gwenn began printmaking in 1973 and while living in Mountain View, California ran a batik booth at the Artifactory in Palo Alto for three years, 1973-1976. She taught junior high school in Myrtle Creek, Oregon; classes to motivate students toward careers at Upward Bound, Pacific University in Forest Grove, for nine years, 1976-1985; and at the In-School Scouting program in Portland, Oregon for nine years, 1981-1990. There she led Scouts in creating a 40-foot mural at the James John School and wall hangings for the school's main stairwells. She was Program Coordinator for the Camp Fire Child Awareness Training (CAT) Program in Portland, for three years, 1985-1988, and did the drawings for a CAT coloring book focusing on child safety.

After moving to Albany, Oregon, in 1990 she served as an instructor and developed curriculum for Albany Boys and Girls Club and led fourth and fifth graders in creating mural projects and coordinated an art show for members of Boys and Girls Clubs from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon. She was an adult education instructor at Linn-Benton Community College, Albany, from 1990-2006, receiving an Outstanding Instructor Award in 1992. She also showed her artwork at local galleries and through the Corvallis Art Guild.

Over the years Gwenn produced batik, murals, folk art, collage, drawings, paintings, and stitchery. She published “not just for kids” coloring books for Massachusetts and Maine as well as the Oregon Coast, Portland, the Columbia River Gorge, and Victorian houses of Albany. Beginning in June 2007 she was lead painter of the Albany Carousel. Across all these projects she developed friendships which she nurtured throughout her life. Friends across the country and world shared stories and best wishes during her last months which she cherished.

Gwenn leaves a sister, Pamela Roberts and her husband Richard of Storrs, Connecticut; a brother, Scott Seaver and his wife Barbara of New Gloucester, Maine; nephews Jonathan Roberts, David Roberts, Jason Seaver, Daniel Seaver, Travis Seaver, Matthew Seaver, and Jason Bragdon; nieces Laura Allen, Sarah Mallory, Marnie Morenault, and Lindsay Austin, and many great-nieces and nephews, associates, and friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 45 years, Scott Marchese.

Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave West, Albany, Oregon 97321. Join us for a light supper sharing memories and enjoying the carousel she cherished. RSVP to Pam by email to drpampt@Gmail.com or text or leave a message at 860-428-2406.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave West, Albany, Oregon 97321 or the SafeHaven Humane Society 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent, OR 97389.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).