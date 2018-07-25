July 29, 1923 — July 6, 2018
Gwendolyn Jean Borden, 94, of Corvallis, passed away Friday.
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John Charles and Lydia (Barron) Robinson.
Gwen and her parents moved to Lynwood, California, where she completed a dental assistant course and met her future husband and lifelong companion, Joseph L. Borden, on a bus going to Los Angeles Junior College. They were married in 1943 before Joe joined the U.S. Navy. Gwen moved to San Diego, where he was stationed when not deployed on the U.S.S. Intrepid aircraft carrier. While in San Diego, Gwen worked as a dental assistant and lived with her sister, who was also married to a sailor.
After the war, Gwen and Joe moved to Kingman, Arizona, for a couple of years, then to Southgate, California, where they bought their first home and raised their two children, Sherril and Joe. Gwen was active in the local East Bell Women’s Club and the PTA.
They moved to Thousand Oaks, California, and Gwen joined the local volunteer hospital auxiliary where she was active for many years. She eventually resumed her career in dentistry and took up square dancing.
After their children were grown, she and Joe moved to Saudi Arabia for Joe’s job and they traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.
Upon their return to the U.S., they migrated to Corvallis, where they spent the remainder of their lives being active in their church and the Elks Lodge. Gwen and Joe enjoyed traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest, meeting new friends and accumulating many interesting experiences and happy memories.
By those who knew her, she shall be missed.
Internment will occur at a later date.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.