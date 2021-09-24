May 20, 1935 - September 7, 2021

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Gwendolyn Faye Johnson, known as "Faye" received her wish of "the Lord to take her Home." Faye was born in Hobart, Oklahoma to Henry Easton and Alta Sells on May 20, 1935. Like many families at the time, they migrated to Oregon and found their new home on Ferguson Road near Junction City. Her older brothers, Bill and JC, and her little sister, Barbara Ann and Faye were quickly immersed in the community. She graduated from Junction City HS in 1954.

Faye met James W. Johnson in Eugene and was married on February 5, 1956. Soon they started their family of boys; Doug, Harlan, and Neil. Raising a family in Junction City was a full time job and she was involved in sporting events and church attendance. In the 1970's, Faye branched out and took a job at Hickory Farms, later at Ralph's Drugs store in JC and finally was known as the "Sample Lady" at various supermarkets in the area.

In 2000, Jim and Faye sold their farm and moved to Albany to be near family. She filled her days with garage sales, antique stores and thrift shops. Faye loved a "good deal." In the winters, they traveled to Yuma, Arizona.