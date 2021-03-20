Gwendolyn Arden Callis

Arden had a wonderful green thumb, and her yard was a source of great joy and pride. Her yard was a beautiful oasis of blooms and fragrances of all sorts. Arden could always tell you about what kinds of flowers to plant, when they would bloom and how to care for them. She found great joy in simply puttering around in her yard.

Arden loved to connect with people - ALL people. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, and if you talked with her long enough, she would always ask for your birthdate and your address. She loved sending birthday cards to anyone she could. Her list was extensive. It was her simple and sweet way of letting people know that they were important - that she was thinking of them.

She is survived by: sons Steve Callis (Woodburn, OR), Jeff (& Karen) Callis (Corvallis, OR), Kirby (& Julie) Callis (Corvallis, OR), sister Judy (Greenwood) Rambo, two nieces, and a nephew. She has 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Arden was preceded in death by her daughters Cynthia Callis Oberg (1988) and Candace Huffaker (2020).

Donations may be made in Arden's name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice (4600 Evergreen Pl. SE Albany, OR 97322). Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan. There will be a private graveside gathering at this time. A celebration of life will be announced sometime this summer.