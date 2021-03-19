Gwen L. Saari

July 14, 1926 – March 11,2021

Gwen Saari was born July 14, 1926, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to parents Leonard J. Grotte and Gyda Land Grotte.

She attended college in Minot, North Dakota, and married Earl Saari on December 9, 1945. Later they moved to Adrian, Oregon, where they lived until moving to Bandon, Oregon. They eventually moved to Corvallis, Oregon, and remained there throughout their lives.

Gwen attended Oregon State College where she majored in Elementary Education. She received her Master's Degree from Oregon State University. She taught Elementary School in Corvallis. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, attending music programs, and camping in her younger years. Gwen loved to travel. She enjoyed vacations to Mexico, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, and various other countries. She enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean, Fiji, and Alaska, and travelled throughout the United States. She spent many weekends and vacations at the Embarcadero on the Oregon Coast, and on their boat salmon fishing in Washington. Many cherished memories were spent here with her children and grandchildren. She passed away peacefully in her home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.