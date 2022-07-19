August 11, 1932 - July 15, 2022

GW Henry, 89, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. He was born in Golden, Oklahoma to Otis R. and Mae (Allen) Henry.

He lived in De Queen, Arkansas before moving to Sweet Home on May 15, 1950. GW married Helen Juanita Smith in 1949 in Arkansas.

He worked in lumber mills, was a truck driver and a Baptist preacher for 57 years.

GW enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and reloading ammunition. He would get up at 4 a.m. to read the Bible and prepare for ministering. He was a Pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Sweet Home. After retiring, he became a member of Waterloo Chapel.

GW is survived by his son Donald K. Henry (retired as a Command Sargent Major in the Army after 30 years.); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Juanita Henry; two sisters and two brothers.

Viewing will be 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21st at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 22nd at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com