August 19, 1927 - December 24, 2021

Gurney Blair Haworth, 94, passed away Friday, December 24, at his home in Albany.

The son of George and Caroline Haworth was born on August 19, 1927 in Kirk, Colorado, on a farm with 14 siblings.

The family moved to Oregon in 1945. Gurney served in the Army and after an honorable discharge, he went to work at Southwest Forrest Plywood Company, where he worked for 40 years. In 1957, he married his first love Geri Haworth (McJunkin). They had three children; Tey'a Brown of Hillsboro, John Haworth of Albany and Dianne Parro of Albany. Gurney was preceded in death by his wife Geri (2001).

In 2005, he married his second love Belle Haworth (Weimer) and gained a daughter and son; Denise Douglas of Portland and David Weimer. Gurney was an active member of the Eagles for over fifty years. He enjoyed being on a bowling league, loved to dance, hunt, fish, golf and play cards with family and friends.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, children, 12 grandbabies, four great-grandbabies and three sisters; Doris, Darlene and Madeline. He will be missed beyond measure.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Albany Eagles at 1 p.m. It is a potluck, so please bring your favorite dish.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com