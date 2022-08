Viewing Tuesday, August 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary prayer service at 7 p.m. both at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem, Oregon, with burial to follow at the North Palestine Cemetery in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.