Guadalupe L. Castillo

October 21, 1947 - July 30, 2022

Guadalupe L. Castillo died July 30, 2022. He was born October 21, 1947, in Edinburg, Texas to Magin and Fidencia Castillo. He was married to Mary Ann Weis for 49 years and had eight children.

Lupe did farm work until an auto accident in 1971 which disabled him. He spent his years enjoying his children, grandchildren, working on his old cars and lawn tractors.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; sons Jesse (Yvonne), Lupe (Tracy), and Joel; daughters Elaine (Charles), Fidencia (Mark), Maggie (Jacob), and Josie (Matt); grandchildren Kristina, Bella, Ian, Rylee, Ava, Gabriel, Josh, Alena, Declan, Rhylee, Kolben and Camille; brothers Nestor, Rey, Ramiro, and Magin Jr,; sisters Amelia, Elva, Veila, Gloria and Lucia. He was preceded in death by daughter Teri.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).