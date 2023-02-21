Greg was born in the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado. The first of three Storms children. His parents were William & Eleanor (Kotewa). Both had met while serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII. William was stationed at Lawry Field at the time, the first of many locations Greg was to experience through out high school. In 1948 sister Kathleen (Kate) joined the Storms clan and in 1951 sister Margaret (Peggie) completed at threesome of siblings all of whom have remained in loving contract to this day. A series of moves followed, first to Germany, then the Mojave Desert in Southern California, then to France, and back to Germany, finally settling back in the Mojave Desert. Greg graduated in the Desert High School class of 1964. After attending several of California's institutions of higher learning, Greg graduated from The University of California, Berkley in 1969.

In 1970 Greg joined the Air Force to spend four years in Montana and Alaska fighting the Cold War. There were occasional temporary assignments to Florida to thaw out. After finishing his Air Force service Greg moved to Boulder, Colorado to begin a four year stint as an air traffic controller at Denver Center, realizing that air traffic control was not a good long term career choice, he went back to the school to earn a degree in Accounting and a CPA certificate. This was to lead to a long and satisfying 40-year career. He worked in Albany for most of these years. In 2014 his beloved wife, Maggie of 36 years passed from pancreatic cancer. Then when his invaluable assistant Pam Harris decided it was time to retire, Greg decided it was time for him to join the retired ranks. He spent his last 3 years working with the great folks at Boeitme & Running, CPA to finish his career. Greg made many friends along the way but will especially cherish the Thursday morning coffee group. Greg is survived by son Daniel of Taiwan, daughter Cassandra of Corvallis, sister Kate of Portland, and sister Peggie of Gresham. I love you each one. Live life fully and cherish friends and family while you can. “Out, Out brief candle”.