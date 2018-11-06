October 1, 1958 — November 1, 2018
Greg Gardner, 60, of Albany, passed away.
The son of Dallas and Dorothy (Dickey) Gardner, he was born in Brigham City, Utah, and lived in Honeyville, Utah.
Greg married Joy Nelson on August 25, 1978, in Albany.
Greg owned and operated a successful, local HVAC company for 34 years.
He loved drag racing, tennis and playing guitar. He, in fact, won many first place awards racing at the Woodburn drag strip. His greatest achievement, however, was his family. He so much enjoyed his grandchildren! They were his true shining stars and he took great pleasure in making them laugh. He could make anyone laugh and lighten any situation.
Greg is survived by wife, Joy; daughters, Melody Ohling and Jamie Gardner; son, Courtney Ohling; grandchildren, Jimmy, Summer, Aliyah, Gunner and Ayla; brothers, Randy and Dennis; sisters, Sheri Iodice, Julie Gardner, and Kathy King.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Johnny.
A service will be held at noon on Friday, November 9, at Fisher Funeral Home, with a reception immediately following. There will be a private family interment at Willamette Memorial Park.