Granville Earp

June 29, 1932 – August 21, 2021

Granville "Granny" Earp, 89, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, August 21st surrounded by his wife and children. Granny attended Prineville High and married Twyla on May 16th, 1958.

Granny was an avid race car driver starting at the age of 18. He took a short break when he joined the military and served in the Korean War. When he returned, he took up racing again until he drove his last race in 1995. Granny owned Granny's Texaco for five years before working for Morse Brothers where he retired in 1997.

Granny was a family man. His favorite activities included trail rides, team penning, barbeques, and travel. He always had a smile on his face when he was with the ones he loved.

Granny was preceded in death by his parents Locha and Sylvester Earp and his sister Mary. He was survived by his wife Twyla Earp; children Darr Earp, Grant and Joan Earp, Jeff Earp, and Charles and Andrea Earp. His grandchildren Chrissy Miller, Katie Miller, Lindsey and Garwin Hadder, Tara and Tyler Webster, Lauren and Aaron Earp-Poole, Grant and Amanda Earp, Zakk and Tiffany Earp, Calvin Earp, and his ten great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service to celebrate his life at 11 a.m., Friday, August 27th, 2021, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, 34275 Riverside Dr., Albany, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.