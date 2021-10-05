Grant M. Beattie

He gave his whole heart to everything he did and to everyone that knew him. Grant remembered children, he remembered what it was like to be one and did all he could to be a true father and mentor to them. He touched countless lives and made a lasting impression on all of them. He showed his family where to find truth. The days of his years were full of life. We are so thankful we could share some of them with him. Many looked to him as a best friend, but none more than his young son, Keaton.