October 11, 1936 — January 18, 2020
Grahyl Lee Bishop Johnson, 83, of Philomath, Oregon and Payette, Idaho, passed away in Nampa, Idaho on January 18, 2020.
She was born on October 11, 1936, in Ontario, Oregon to Laurence and Maude Bishop. She was married to Vern Johnson on July 18, 1956, in Seattle, Washington.
Grahyl spent most of her adult life in Corvallis, Albany, and Philomath. She loved ceramics, needlepoint, sewing, and quilting. Over the course of her life she made hundreds of quilts, including countless quilts for her descendants and lap quilts for people in nursing homes. She enjoyed cooking for her family. She was skilled at creating flower arrangements, and she particularly loved rhododendrons, azaleas, violets, and Japanese maples. She also enjoyed visits to the Oregon coast. She always had an open house for those in need, and she did much to care for family members and others in her community.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vern; her brother, Randall F. Bishop; her son, Michael Newton Johnson; her daughter, Grahyl Anne Scott; and her grandson, Jared Lang.
Grahyl is survived by her sons Larry, Gary (and wife Terece), and Rick (and wife Sarah); 19 grandchildren, Tiffani, Ron, Jeremy, Gretchen, Sterling, Brittany, Mandy, Amber, Bryan, Emily, Lacey, Tasha, Jenaye, Katherine, Kelton, Gavin, Elayne, Karen, and BreAnne; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
On Saturday, January 25, a public viewing will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Philomath LDS Chapel, 150 James St., Philomath. Burial will follow at Locke Cemetery in north Corvallis on Lewisburg Road. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be at 12 p.m. MST in the Payette LDS chapel.
Please leave condolences for the family at wwwmchenryfuneralhome.com