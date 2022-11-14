Graciella Micaela "Mica" Guzman

March 24, 1931—October 30, 2022

Graciela Micaela “Mica” Guzman of Albany, Oregon died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the age of 91. Mica was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of fifty years, Elias Guzman; and granddaughter, Rebecca Guzman.

Mica is survived by daughter, Vivian Guzman Silvestri of Albany and grandsons Michael and Nicholas, great grandson, Elias; son, Peter Guzman and daughter-in-law Clara Hughes; son, Michael Guzman of Portland and grandchildren Grace, Faith, and Mike.

Mica was born in Mexico City into the Bravo family. She received an accounting degree from Universidad Motolinia. Mica and Elias settled in Albany, Oregon raising their young family where Mica was a proud stay-at-home mother. She loved her children, Grandchildren, and enjoyed visiting with her many friends.

At a time few people commuted by bicycle, Mica could be seen regularly cycling around Albany. A passionate swimmer, Mica would start her day with an early 5:30 morning walk to the South Albany pool for her daily swim, rain or shine. She loved to travel, be it yearly trips to Mexico to visit family; Europe, Canada; or a day with Elias and her family at their favourite spot on the Calapooia River to fish, swim, and picnic.

Mica enjoyed playing piano; reading; and playing a marble board game called canicas, where she most often won, playing her children and neighbours, Doug and Patty Adams. Always the competitor, Mica would play billiards at the Albany Senior Citizen Center, where she liked to socialize.

The family would like to express its deepest gratitude for the kindness and caring from all the staff at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

“Mass will held on Wednesday, November 30, in Albany at St. Mary’s Church. All are welcome to attend.