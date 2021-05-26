Grace Elizabeth "Beth" Sullivan

September 18, 1943 - May 5, 2021

Born September 18, 1943 in Baker, Oregon, to Frank and Shirley (Perkins) Goodwin. She passed away May 5, 2021, in Portland, Oregon.

Her family moved to Portland in 1948. It was there, in 1961, she graduated from Grant High. In an art class in 1964, she met William "Bill" Sullivan. They were married in February 1965.

Beth was well known for being very artistic and taught painting classes for many years.

Bill preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her sister, Nancy, children, Dirk and Brooke, and grandchildren, Riley and Penny.

A memorial service honoring both Beth and Bill will be held at a later date, to be announced.