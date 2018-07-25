September 5, 1929 — July 22, 2018
Grace, 88, died peacefully at her home in Stayton. She was born in Aumsville, Oregon to Peter and Anna “Mamie” Laux. She was the youngest of five children. When her father died in 1931, her mother and siblings moved to Sublimity, where they lived with and cared for Mamie’s brothers Arnold, George and Edward Zimmerman. Grace attended Sublimity’s St. Boniface School and graduated in 1947. At a church dance, she met Andrew J. Silbernagel, from the Jordan-Scio area. He was a logger/farmer who served in World War II as a navy seaman. They were married on October 29, 1949, and settled outside the Stayton area on a farm where they raised a family of 10 children. During those child raising years, Grace was very busy with cooking, canning, cleaning house and keeping clean clothes on everyone! Grace loved being a mother. She always said it was all she ever wanted to be. She enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing the foods she harvested, and she shared the bounty with family, friends and neighbors. Beautiful flowers were always a part of her gardening. Going to nurseries in the springtime was a great delight! Grace was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Scio, the National Catholic Order of Foresters, the Miraculous Medal Association and the Blue Army. She is survived by her sons: Cliff (Debbie), Don (Debbie), Leon, Wayne, Orval, Bernie, Russ and Brad (Lisa) Silbernagel, and her daughters: Sharon (Bruce) Kadell, Marjorie (Shawn) Heuberger, her sister: Margaret Hendricks, 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Andy in 1981, her brothers: John, Clifford and Eugene Laux and her grandson Jeff Silbernagel. The family would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for their care and support and especially thank Lauri Trujillo for her caring and kind help these last few years. Donations in her memory may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic Schools. Vigil/Rosary service will be Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. both at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Scio. Interment will be at Pioneer Cemetery, Scio. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
