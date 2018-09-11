December 25, 1926 — September 1, 2018
Gordon Wesley Strode was born on Christmas Day, 1926, in Aberdeen, Washington to Earl and Laura Strode. Shortly after that, the family relocated to Salem, buying a small farm on McGilchrist Road. Gordon grew up on the farm and graduated from Salem High School in 1944.
He then joined the Navy where he was an electrician’s mate. Returning to Salem after the war, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Murray, and they moved to Eugene. They had two daughters and Gordon continued with his electrician career, eventually working only on large mills and commercial projects as a superintendent. Gordon travelled the country in his later career as his skills were much in demand. He eventually returned to his roots in Salem to be closer to family.
After retirement, he travelled with the Roads Scholar program, took international trips, cruises, and tours but his greatest leisure activity was fishing. He learned to fly fish and would fish at every opportunity. Fortunately, in his retirement he met the love of his life, his wife Carole, and she shared his sense of adventure and love of fishing. They also spent many hours gardening in their backyard. Gordon loved to putter and make things or repurpose things to beautify their yard. His last eight years were joyous with Carole by his side.
Gordon passed away in Saturday, September 1. He is survived by his wife Carole; daughter Jeanette Nunnenkamp (Peter), daughter Barbara Cook (Bud), stepdaughter Tiffine Richter (Woody), four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 15 at Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Salem.