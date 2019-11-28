August 24, 1944 — November 20, 2019
Gordon Kirbey was born in San Diego, California to parents Gordon and Kathryn Kirbey. After a childhood of travel, due to his father being in the military, Gordon graduated from Long Beach High School, Mississippi, in 1962. Beginning his own military career thereafter, Gordon enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines. After leaving the military, Gordon earned an Associates in Arts at DeAnza College, California, in 1971.
In December of 1972, Gordon married Joan Matacia (Lindquist) and began family life. The couple welcomed their son, Adam James Kirbey, on March 8, 1981. Gordon worked for many years at Marriott Corporation as a Food Service Director. After parting ways with his wife in 1987, he then moved to Albany, Oregon.
Gordon married Wendy Windham in October 1995. He and his wife owned and operated Boccherini’s Coffee and Tea House, in downtown Albany, until 2009. A staple of the downtown morning routine, Gordon could always be found at Boccherini’s, sharing smiles, hugs and laughs with many Albany residents.
Gordon had a passion for cooking and sharing a meal with friends and family. As an active member of the community, he sat on the Central Albany Revitalization Area (CARA) Advisory Board, Albany Visitors Association and prepared the weekly Community Meal at First Christian Church of Albany.
Gordon completed his final crossword puzzle on November 19, 2019. Still here to love him are wife Wendy, son Adam, daughter Tracy, five grandchildren: Rachel, Emily, David, Madison, Aiden and two great-grandchildren: Murdoc Danger and Copley Ray. As the eldest of seven siblings, Gordon is also survived by siblings Dorothy Dixon (Bob), Margaret Hoffman (Jim), Mary Drake (Butch) and Charles Kirbey. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marie Kirbey and James Kirbey.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at First Christian Church of Albany. Contributions may be made to the Albany Historic Carousel and Museum. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com