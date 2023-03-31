January 3, 1935 - March 3, 2023

Gloria Tsai, devoted wife, beloved matriarch, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 3rd at the age of 88. She was born in 1935 in Montreal, Canada and raised from infancy by her adoptive parents, Gilbert and Eliza Anderson.

She graduated from the Royal Victoria Hospital School of Nursing in Montreal and worked as a nurse prior to settling in Corvallis, Oregon in 1965 to raise her family and manage the medical practice of her husband, Chen.

Gloria volunteered throughout her 45 years in Corvallis, working in areas that held special meaning to her, including St. Mary's Parish, the Corvallis Arts Center, and literacy programs. She enjoyed The French Group, Bridge Club, and aqua fitness, prior to moving to Wilsonville, Oregon, in 2010.

She was an avid reader, traveler, gardener, and self-taught stock analyst. Her biggest sources of pride were her family and connections with friends, both new and lifelong.

She is survived by her children: Anthony (Susan), Jorie Skreen (Jeff), David, Mark (Donna), Virginia Ocasio (Pablo), Catherine Driscoll (Robert); twelve grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Chen and their son, Charles.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Wilsonville followed by private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts in memory of Gloria to the OHSU Foundation in support of the Knight Cancer Institute Patient Support Services Fund. Checks can be made out to the OHSU Foundation and mailed to OHSU Foundation, PO Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296. Please include "in memory of Gloria Tsai" on the memo line. To give online, go to www.ohsufoundation.org/cancer.