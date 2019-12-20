Gloria June Galvan

November 13, 1911 – November 24, 2019

Gloria Galvan, 88, of Albany passed away at her home.

The daughter of Elisha and Kathryn (Green) Lane, Gloria was born in Bonvilla, South Dakota. Gloria grew up on a farm in Tulare South Dakota during the depression and dust bowl. Friends remember her strong independence and fun loving ways. She taught in a one room school house before joining the military.

Gloria was a member of the United States Air Force from 1952 to September of 1955 during the Korean War. She was a research chemist for 20 years and has been a member of St. Mary’s church. During the Korean War she was a top weather observer at Tokyo International airport. She met and married Hank Galvan. As research chemist at the U.S. Bureau of Mines her work on water purification is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

Gloria loved animals and children. She was an excellent house woman and enjoyed her 4-H group so very much. A good dog trainer she worked with Welcome Waggers and R.E.A.D. (Reading Education Assistance Dogs). Her home was a welcoming place for children, horses, dogs, cats, among other animals.

Gloria will be deeply missed by those who knew her and most especially her family.