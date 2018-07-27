November 23, 1947 — July 24, 2018
Gloria J. Weight, 70, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, at her home.
Gloria was born November 23, 1947, in Mill City, Oregon, the daughter of Joseph and Nellavine (Porter) Stodola. She grew up in Mill City and had resided in Oregon the majority of her life.
Gloria had worked as a Real Estate Agent in the Lebanon area.
She married Gary Weight in December of 2010. They spent the past several years traveling throughout the United States.
She enjoyed her pets, knitting, crocheting and collecting coins.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Gary Weight of Lebanon; son, Mike Walling of Galt, California; daughter, Michelle Hilpert of Lebanon; brother, Norman Stodola of Stayton; sister, Barbara Dietrich of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
