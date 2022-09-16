August 10, 1925 - January 29, 2022

LEBANON - Gloria Evelyn Pacey, 96, died peacefully at home on hospice services with family at bedside on January 29, 2022.

She was born on August 10, 1925, in Portland, OR, to parents Emma Wanda Nelson and William Alexander Elroy. The family settled in Seaside, OR where she attended school and met her husband William (Bill) Arthur Pacey.

Gloria married Bill on June 4, 1944 in Seaside. They were married for 69 years until Bill's death in 2013.

She worked in the shipyards in Portland during World War II. After the war, she became a doting stay-at-home mother to William (Bill) Charles Pacey and Larry Steven Pacey and further supported their family by caring for their aging parents while Bill worked to build their cabinet and construction businesses.

Gloria is survived by sons and daughter-in-law: William (Bill) Jr. and Helen of Lebanon and Larry of Lebanon; Grandchildren: Mike (Kimberly) of Lebanon, Kelly (Joseph Halbeisen) of Indio, CA, and Colby (Jodie) of Bend; nine great-grandchildren: Jaykobi, Caitlin, Sidney, Nathan, Erin, Kevin, Justin, Kadyn and Hannah and three great-great grandchildren: Niko, Luca and Kinsley.

A private family memorial is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022 at IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon where Gloria will join her beloved husband.