July 18, 1944 - August 29, 2023

Gloria Ann Wilcox was born in Minneapolis, Kansas on July 18, 1944 to Leo and Carol Wilcox. She attended Kansas State University, majoring in Accounting. Following college she moved to Corvallis and went to work for Microfloc, a CH2M subsidiary. In the summer of 1968 she met local boy, Bill Buckley, and they married the following February, beginning a 54 year partnership filled with love and respect.

Starting in 1971 three sons were born in quick succession, Brian, Brad and Brendan. Gloria left work to take care of the babies and devoted herself to raising them. Once the kids were launched in grade school Gloria went back to work part-time, keeping books for Burton's and The Class Reunion. After helping the boys navigate junior high she went to work full time in project accounting for CH2M. Gloria retired in 2010 and enjoyed welcoming grandchildren, socializing with her dear women friends and traveling with Bill.

One of Gloria's greatest joys and biggest source of support during her illness were her dear women friends. She shared years of weekend getaways with Jennie and Kitty, laughs and child raising tips with Dianna and monthly lunches and dinners with Joni, Ellie, Anna, Linda, Susie and Judy, friends from First Congregational Church known collectively as the Church Ladies. Gloria was loved for her energy and humor and enjoyed organizing getaways for her friends.

Gloria played the piano and clarinet and enjoyed sitting at the piano with the grandchildren picking out children's songs.

Gloria passed away after a long illness. Bill was at her side. Long time caregiver Kimberly and Tracy and the staff at Lumina Hospice were daily support throughout the journey. Gloria is survived by Bill; sons, Brian, Brad and Brendan; sister, Eileen; brother, Brad; sons' spouses, Caty, Leslie and Kasey and grandchildren: Charlie, Jack, Annalise and Mia.

Gloria was the sweetest, nicest person God ever put on this green earth. She is sorely missed.

Arrangements handled by McHenry's Funeral Home. There will be no service at this time. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com If desired, donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Corvallis Schools Foundation, 1555 SW 35th Street | PO Box 3509J, Corvallis Oregon, 97333.