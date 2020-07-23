× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 10, 1932 – July 15, 2020

Corvallis - Gloria Ann Amort, 88, was born June 10, 1932, to Merlin C. Gorbutt and Helen (Bomar) Gorbutt. Growing up in the Coos Bay area, Gloria was the youngest of three girls. She attended Oregon State University where she met her future husband, Donald L. Amort. Gloria graduated with a BS in Business Administration. Five days after her graduation, they were married. Five days later, they moved to New Jersey for 4 years before returning to Corvallis where they built the remainder of their life together.

Gloria was a “Professional Volunteer.” She sorted and priced rare books for the Friends of the Library. She was a Steven Minister, providing counseling to people in distress. Passionate about history, Gloria was instrumental in starting St. Mary's Church Archives in 1980, where she worked for many years. She wrote the St. Mary's 150th Anniversary book in 2011, as well as articles for various historical publications. Gloria & Don worked a number of years on the Newman Foundation, renting and repairing student housing.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas were one of her special interests. She held offices in the local chapter and she served as State Regent.